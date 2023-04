Sudan: WHO warns of ‘biological risk’ after Sudan fighters seize lab | Oneindia News

Sudan: WHO warns of 'biological risk' after Sudan fighters seize lab; India, China hold 18th round of military talks on LAC row; Nagorno-Karabakh: Checkpoint set up by Azerbaijan at Lachin Corridor sparks unrest; New Zealand hit by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake; Tarek Fateh, renowned Pakistan-born Canadian journalist passes away; Ratan Tata honoured with Australia's highest civilian award; Iran seizes US-bound oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, 24 Indians aboard