SpaceX Falcon Heavy VIASAT-3 Launch

SpaceX is targeting Sunday, April 30 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission to geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Also on board this mission is Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 8:26 p.m.

ET.

All booster will be expended.

I will go live ~15 minutes prior to liftoff.