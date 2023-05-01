New reports today that President Biden is pressuring Zelensky to launch a spring offensive now

US host Clayton Morris: There are new reports today that President Biden is pressuring Zelensky to launch a spring offensive now or start surrender talks.

So says Politico.

The Biden team fears the consequences of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Biden administration is quietly bracing that if Ukraine's spring counteroffensive falls short, critics at home and allies abroad will argue that America has failed.

It's time to go.

We're done here.

Zelensky is everything.

We're starting a new page and focusing on China, that's the message.