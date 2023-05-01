New reports today that President Biden is pressuring Zelensky to launch a spring offensive now
US host Clayton Morris: There are new reports today that President Biden is pressuring Zelensky to launch a spring offensive now or start surrender talks.

So says Politico.

The Biden team fears the consequences of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Biden administration is quietly bracing that if Ukraine&apos;s spring counteroffensive falls short, critics at home and allies abroad will argue that America has failed.

It&apos;s time to go.

We&apos;re done here.

Zelensky is everything.

We&apos;re starting a new page and focusing on China, that&apos;s the message.