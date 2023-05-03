2024 Candidate for North Carolina LT. Governor - Peter Boykin

Peter Boykin is running for LT.

Governor of North Carolina in 2024.

He's a conservative Republican, with ideology based around Centrism.

With that said, he commits to work with both sides of the aisle to implement policies that benefit the people of NC.

North Carolina's largest voter base is "Unaffiliated", meaning they may vote either Republican or Democrat in elections.

As such, Peter Boykin believes he will be able to serve all unaffiliated voters, as well as Democrat and Republican voters.

He believes neither the extreme left nor the extreme right represents North Carolina effectively, which is why he proposes his centric based viewpoints makes him the best candidate for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina.