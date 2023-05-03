Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson and More Are Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall o

Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson , and More Are Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

CNN reports that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of inductees on May 3.

The performer category includes Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson.

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush.

Sheryl Crow and The Spinners.

The Musical Excellence Award will be given to Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin.

The award recognizes “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will receive the Musical Influence Award.

The award honors “artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture.” .

Don Cornelius will be 2023's Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient.

The award acknowledges “non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.”.

The induction ceremony will take place on November 3, 2023