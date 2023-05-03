Jackson Mahomes Arrested on Aggravated Sexual Battery Charges

The younger brother of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was arrested on May 3, ESPN reports.

He was booked at the Johnson County Detention Center.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Jackson faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery.

According to police, his arrest stems from a February incident in which a woman claims she was assaulted.

TMZ has since published surveillance video showing Jackson kissing the owner of Aspens Restuarant and Lounge in Overland Park while forcefully grabbing her by the neck.

Jackson also allegedly pushed one of the restaurant's servers in another incident.

His attorney, Brandon Davies, denies the accusations.

We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson, Brandon Davies, Jackson Mahomes' attorney, via statement.

Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context.

Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

, Brandon Davies, Jackson Mahomes' attorney, via statement.

We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter, Brandon Davies, Jackson Mahomes' attorney, via statement