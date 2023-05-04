May 4, 2023-Watchman News-2 Chron 7:14-Putin assassination attempt, Counteroffensive Begins and More

May 4, 2023 - Watchman News - 2 Chronicles 7:14 - U.S. says Iranian forces seize second oil tanker in within a week, Asian nations sign pact to shift away from dollar, US elites drew up plan to split Russia, Ukraine preparing sabotage raid on neighbor, Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin foiled–Kremlin, Russia to retaliate in case NATO uses Finnish territory, NATO plans to open office in Japan, After drone attack on Kremlin Russia has no choice but to eliminate Zelensky, Ukrainian forces started counteroffensive, have a lot of personnel, weapons and More!