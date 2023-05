The People of the US Must Take Back Their Government Now

Yesterday the entire world, and everything you may have assumed about its future, changed.

Ask yourself and everyone you know this question: If a Russia-backed, Russia-financed Cuba were fighting a US-backed “Bay of Pigs”-style military force over a period of months; and if Cuba launched two drones against the White House, which were shot down; if, the next day, Russia’s Foreign minister said, “it’s up to the Cubans to decide how they want to fight their war,” what do you think the US would do?