Adrien Tambay - racing in his DNA

At the age of 32, Adrien has spent almost his entire life on the racetrack.

He started off by accompanying his father, former Formula 1 driver Patrick Tambay, and then went on to race around them at full speed himself, proving that racing is in his DNA.

The CUPRA driver has competed, and emerged victorious, in competitions all over the world in all kinds of racing cars.

Now he faces a new challenge - getting behind the wheel of ABT CUPRA’s Formula E single-seater at the Berlin E-Prix rookie tests.