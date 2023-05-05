The Outlaw Johnny Black Movie

The Outlaw Johnny Black Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: BLACK.

Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process.

He goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron.

Directed by Michael Jai White starring Michael Jai White, Anika Noni Rose, Erica Ash, Byron Minns, Barry Bostwick, Randy Couture, Chris Browning, Kevin Chapman, Kym Whitley, Glynn Turman, Tommy Davidson, Jill Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Paul Rodriguez, Roger Yuan, Tony Baker release date September 15, 2023 (in theaters)