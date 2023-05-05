Attack on SCOTUS + Anti-Trans Triumphs + Ask Charlie Anything | Rep. Gaetz, Beck

Three decades ago, the GOP (and surprisingly, Joe Biden) thwarted a far- left plot to keep Clarence Thomas off the Supreme Court.

Now, after Dobbs and other landmark conservative rulings, the left is back for revenge.

Charlie breaks down the effort to destroy Thomas's reputation, and what it indicates about the left's overall plan to delegitimize the Supreme Court.

Then, Charlie lays out how this year has been one of incredible victories at the state level, with more than a dozen red states passing tough laws protecting children from mutilating predators.

Glenn Beck and Rep.

Matt Gaetz join in, and there's another hour where you can ask Charlie anything.

