VPR Star Ariana Madix Caught Talking Badly About Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was recently caught on a double date in New York talking badly about her ex Tom Sandoval and his mistress Raquel Leviss.
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was recently caught on a double date in New York talking badly about her ex Tom Sandoval and his mistress Raquel Leviss.
In a sneak peek of the season finale of 'VPR,' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix come face-to-face for the first time since Scandoval.
In Tom Sandoval's first interview since news broke that he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, the reality star opened up..