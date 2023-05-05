Transcend The Monkey EP 67

Join us for an engaging live podcast as we dive into today's top stories and debates, covering a wide range of topics that are sure to captivate your attention.

In this episode, we'll discuss the incident of a man losing his life due to a self defence chokehold in a New York City subway and the DA's investigation into the matter.

We'll also explore Russia's allegations against the U.S. for a drone attack on the Kremlin, and the controversy surrounding Fox's demands for Media Matters to stop publishing leaked Tucker Carlson videos.