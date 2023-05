"This is an incredibly DANGEROUS moment" Putin activates nuclear arsenal to highest level | Redacted

06.05.23 - The Grand Kremlin Palace was hit by aerial drones on Wednesday in what Russia is calling a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.

Russia says that it believes the U.S. was behind this and they are preparing to respond in kind.

What does that mean??

We speak to Alexander Mercouris, host of The Duran, about what this means for us all.

Source: REDACTED