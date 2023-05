Anti-monarchy campaigner has 'serious concerns' about police

The leader of the anti-monarchist group Republic, who was arrested yesterday ahead of his planned demonstration in Trafalgar Square, says the police had no reason to be suspicious of his actions and that he has "very serious concerns" about the conduct of the police.

The campaigner, who has been released on bail, says he will be considering legal action.

Report by Nelsonr.

