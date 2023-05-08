The ET Fertilizer Connection

On September 19, 1961, a momentous event occurred which generated headlines across the world and forever changed the way humanity viewed the UFO phenomenon.

While driving through the remote White Mountains of New Hampshire, a married couple by the name of Barney and Betty Hill encountered a UFO.

The object descended low enough that Barney was able to see occupants looking down at him from the craft.

As they sped away, the craft pursued them.

The couple experienced about two hours of missing time, then returned to their home.