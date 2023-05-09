Leaked Tucker and DeSantis Videos, and Avoiding Toxins, w/ Stu Burguiere, Dave Marcus & Darin Olien

Megyn Kelly is joined by by Stu Burguiere, host of BlazeTV's "Stu Does America," and journalist Dave Marcus to talk about the latest leaked Media Matters video of Tucker Carlson about "pronouns," the key information about who is really behind the leaks, increasingly plummeting Fox News ratings, the intensity of Tucker's audience, leaked Gov.

Ron DeSantis debate prep video from 2018, the coming Trump vs.

DeSantis fight, new dismal poll for President Biden, panicked reaction from Democrats and the media, whether California's reparations plan will backfire on the left, and more.

Then Darin Olien, author of "Fatal Conveniences," joins to talk about the fatal conveniences in our everyday life, what to be careful about regarding fluoride and sunscreen, alternatives to moisturizer like coconut oil, the harmful elements you need to look out for in your water, the daily run-ins you may have with these harmful additives in everyday products, the effects this can have on your health, the danger of fluoride, pros and cons to eating red meat and eggs, how we can stop being victims to chemicals and take personal control of our health, and more.