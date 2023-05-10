Trump's attorney speaks after jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina spoke to reporters after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
CNN's Laura Coates breaks down his response
Does it matter politically now that a jury has found Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation against a woman who said he..
A jury ordered former President Trump on Tuesday to pay a total of $5 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse..