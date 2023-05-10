The Philadelphia Eagles Are OUT OF CONTROL...

The Philadelphia Eagles and their star quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed on a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million dollars.

The agreement includes a no-trade clause, $179 million guaranteed, 110 million fully guaranteed upon signing, and a $23 million signing bonus, making him the 2nd highest-paid player in the NFL.

But the most important thing is that the Eagles have their Franchise Quarterback locked up, and Jalen Hurts was truly amazing last season.

Completed 66.5% of his passes, threw for more than 3,000 yards, and 22 Touchdowns with only 6 Interceptions.

And we know Jalen Hurts is also mobile and can run, last season he ran for 760 rushing yards and 13 Touchdowns.

Clearly, it was his best season.

I mean if we compare that to his rookie season Where he had a 52% Completion rate for just over 1000 passing yards, 6 Touchdowns With 4 picks.

We see a huge difference.

However, Just A little over 24 months ago, the Eagles fired their former head coach Doug Peterson, which ultimately led to the hiring of Nick Sirianni And he's doing a fantastic job.