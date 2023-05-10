Migrants rush to cross the border ahead of Title 42 lapse

Migrants in Mexico, rush to cross into the United States, thinking they will not be able to enter after May 11, when the Title 42 law will be lifted.

The measure was adopted under former president Donald Trump and allowed the Border Patrol to almost immediately expel border crossers back into Mexico or their origin countries without accepting their migration petitions.

The Biden administration hopes a mix of incentives and punishments will prevent migrants from pushing across the border en masse after May 11.