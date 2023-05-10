Rep. George Santos surrenders to face federal charges in Central Islip

On Wednesday morning, Congressman George Santos voluntarily turned himself in at the Alfonse M.
D’Amato courthouse in Central Islip to confront multiple federal charges.
Rep. George Santos , Faces Federal Charges.
