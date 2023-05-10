Rep. George Santos Faces Federal Charges

Four sources apprised of the situation told NBC News that the Republican representative from New York has been charged with federal offenses by prosecutors.

One source claims Santos will "appear at the Long Island Federal Courthouse in Central Islip" on May 10, NBC News reports.

Santos previously admitted to lying about his background, such as his education, professional experience, family history and more.

His dishonesty prompted calls for his resignation, though he contends that he didn't commit any crimes.

However, his finances are also being investigated by multiple sources, as there have been notable inconsistences.

For example, he claimed to only be making $55,000 a year but was somehow able to loan $700,000 to his congressional campaign.

Despite the allegations, Santos announced last month that he'd be running for reelection.

After news of the representative's indictment surfaced on May 9, several of Santos' Republican colleagues reiterated calls for his resignation.

There’s a clock ticking, and George Santos should have resigned in December.

He should have resigned in January, Rep.

Marcus Molinaro, via statement.

He should have resigned yesterday, and maybe he’ll resign today, but sooner or later, honesty and justice will be delivered to him, Rep.

Marcus Molinaro, via statement