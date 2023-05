George Santos May Be Set to Face Federal Charges

It’s now become abundantly clear that George Santos lied his way into office, he's even admitted to lying about many aspects of his resume.

He is also alleged to have fronted a credit card fraud scheme in Florida and accused of stealing money from a GoFundme meant for a veteran and their dog.

Now he may face federal charges for, though for what it’s still unclear.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.