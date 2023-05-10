George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Charges, Including Wire Fraud

George Santos Pleads, Not Guilty to Multiple Charges, Including Wire Fraud.

On May 10, Rep.

George Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal charges, shortly after he was formally accused of misleading donors by federal prosecutors.

'The Hill' reports that the charges against Santos also include misrepresenting his finances to both government agencies and the public.

After pleading not guilty, Santos was released on a $500,000 bond.

In total, the congressman is facing seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering and one count of stealing public funds.

The charges also include two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

'The Hill' reports that Santos' tenure in Congress has been marked by criticism and controversy.

According to the indictment, approximately $74,000 of donor contributions were allegedly transferred into Santos' personal bank accounts.

Some Republican lawmakers have called for Santos to resign for months, but those calls have intensified since the charges against the congressman were unsealed.

The people of New York’s 3rd district deserve a voice in Congress.

George Santos should be immediately expelled from Congress and a special election initiated at the soonest possible date, Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), Republican Representative of Texas, via 'The Hill'.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have not called for Santos to resign but are waiting for the outcome of the trial.

He could go through his time of trial, we’ll find out how the outcome is, Kevin McCarthy, Republican Speaker of the House, via 'The Hill'