Tucker's Twitter Turn + Biden Crimes + George Santos | Charlie, Rep. Paulina Luna, Posobiec | LIVE
Tucker Carlson may be back even sooner than people expected, as the former Fox host made a dramatic announcement Tuesday that he plans to broadcast on Twitter.

Charlie joins guest host Andrew to react to the momentous news.

Plus, Rep.

Anna Paulina Luna reacts to James Comer&apos;s press conference laying out labyrinthine corruption by the Biden family.

Jack Posobiec reacts to that, as well as the ridiculous verdict in Trump&apos;s civil case, and the nearly-as-ridiculous criminal charges against Rep.

George Santos The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America&apos;s Voice.