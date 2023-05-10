Tucker's Twitter Turn + Biden Crimes + George Santos | Charlie, Rep. Paulina Luna, Posobiec | LIVE

Tucker Carlson may be back even sooner than people expected, as the former Fox host made a dramatic announcement Tuesday that he plans to broadcast on Twitter.

Charlie joins guest host Andrew to react to the momentous news.

Plus, Rep.

Anna Paulina Luna reacts to James Comer's press conference laying out labyrinthine corruption by the Biden family.

Jack Posobiec reacts to that, as well as the ridiculous verdict in Trump's civil case, and the nearly-as-ridiculous criminal charges against Rep.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.