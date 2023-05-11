Duchess of Edinburgh’s police escort motorbike struck down and hospitalised a woman in her 80s

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s “thoughts and prayers” are with a woman in her 80s and her family after the pensioner was struck by the royal’s police escort motorbike.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s “thoughts and prayers” are with a woman in her 80s and her family after the pensioner was struck by the royal’s police escort motorbike.
As she remains in hospital fighting for life, onlookers have said Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s police escort motorbike crash..
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has said her "thoughts and prayers" are with a woman in her 80s who is in a critical condition after..
A police motorcycle was escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, when the crash happened, police say.