Helen Holland hit by Duchess of Edinburgh's police escort motorbike dies

Helen Holland has died, two weeks after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in London.
Helen Holland has died, two weeks after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in London.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has expressed her sadness upon hearing that 81-year-old Helen Holland has died two weeks after being..
As she remains in hospital fighting for life, onlookers have said Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s police escort motorbike crash..