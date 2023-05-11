April Provided Some Relief for the Increased Cost of Food

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices continued to drop last month, while prices at restaurants climbed.

CNN reports that average grocery prices went down 0.2% from March to April.

Many major food groups saw sharp declines, including dairy, which fell 0.7% in the biggest price drop since February 2015.

The cost of fruits and vegetables fell 0.5%, while meat, poultry, fish and eggs went down 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the cost of cereal, baking products and menu prices at restaurants all got a bit more expensive in April.

Year-over-year through April of 2023, the cost of flour went up 17.8%, while the price of bread increased 12.6%.

Limited-service restaurants like fast-casual and fast-food franchises saw menu prices increase by 0.6%.

CNN reports that March saw grocery prices fall for the first time since September 2020.

From April 2022 to April 2023, food prices increased by 7.7%.

According to CNN, the high cost of food has been driven by extreme weather hurting crops, the war in Ukraine and outbreaks of avian flu impacting the cost of eggs.

