THE ANGER OF ACHILLES (1962)

Greeks set sail to Troy, since the prince Paris has abducted the Spartan Princess Helen, wife of Menelaus.

In the fighting stands the invincible hero Achilles, who leads his Myrmidons to assault.

Now in the tenth year of the war, Troy has not yet been destroyed.

For the contention of a slave, Agamemnon, king of the Greeks offends Achilles because of a female slave and the hero withdraws from the war, creating confusion in the army.

The Trojans in fact have the opportunity to drive out the Greeks at sea and so Patroclus, Achilles' best friend wears, without the knowledge of Achilles, his divine armor to instill courage in the Myrmidon soldiers.

But Patroclus is killed by the Trojan prince Hector: Achilles rages, killing many Trojans, including the same Hector.