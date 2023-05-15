Love Without Walls Movie

Love Without Walls Movie Trailer HD - Starring: Niall McNamee & Shana Swash as well as Paul Barber, Adam Deacon, Sheila Reid, Theo Ogundipe and Amy Molloy.

Love Without Walls is produced by Karen Newman, Producer of 'Just Charlie', winner of the Audience Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Jane Gull, Director of 'My Feral Heart', the UK’s most successful ‘cinema-on-demand’ film of all time.

Sophie and Paul (an aspiring musician) can't pay their London rent and turn to friends and family for support.

Over the course of a summer, things go from bad to worse: The couple lose everything and find themselves lost in the underbelly of life on the streets.

Though frustrated, their good humour and positivity land them odd jobs and a temporary shelter.

A story of love, hope and survival in the darkest of times.

Love Without Walls is a drama-romance featuring a backdrop of blistering, original music primarily written and performed by singer/songwriter and lead actor Niall McNamee.

At the time of writing, more than 70,000 households have been made homeless since the pandemic, with numbers continuing to rise at an alarming rate.

Whilst this is not a film about Covid-19, it is a film relevant to what we are going through as a society in the aftermath of the pandemic.