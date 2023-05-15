Darling Companion Movie (2012)

Darling Companion Movie (2012) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Beth Winter (Diane Keaton), wife of a self-absorbed surgeon named Joseph (Kevin Kline), is decidedly lonely.

One day while out driving with her daughter, Grace (Elisabeth Moss), Beth rescues a stray dog and later decides to keep it.

The pooch, dubbed Freeway, fills the void in Beth's life, begins to crack Joseph's stern exterior, and acts as a matchmaker for Grace.

Then, Joseph loses Freeway while out walking, leading to a frantic search that brings forth long-hidden resentments.

Starring: Diane Keaton, Elisabeth Moss, Kevin Kline Director : Lawrence Kasdan