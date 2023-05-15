The Boogeyman Movie - Fear

The Boogeyman Movie - Fear - Everyone knows the fear.

#TheBoogeyman is coming to theaters June 2.

20th Century Studios and 21 Laps present “The Boogeyman,” a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, which opens June 2, 2023, in theaters nationwide.

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain.

When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. “The Boogeyman,” directed by Rob Savage (“Host”) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place”) and Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”), based upon the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”), Chris Messina (“Birds of Prey”), Vivian Lyra Blair (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Marin Ireland (“The Umbrella Academy”), Madison Hu (“Bizaardvark”), LisaGay Hamilton (“Vice”), and David Dastmalchian (“Dune”).

The producers are Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”), Dan Levine (“Arrival”), and Dan Cohen (“The Adam Project”), with Emily Morris (“Rosaline”), John H.

Starke (“Sicario”), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Adam Kolbrenner (“The Tomorrow War”), Ryan Cunningham, and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.

“The Boogeyman” opens in theaters nationwide June 2, 2023.