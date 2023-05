Bizarre Biden To White America: 'You're All Racist Terrorists!'

In a shocking and bizarre speech at Howard University over the weekend, President Biden named "white supremacy" to be the greatest terrorist threat facing America today.

For a president promising to unite America, will his divisive language resonate with voters?

Also today, while Germany keeps shoveling money into Ukraine neocons in Washington are panicking that Congress may start questioning the need to fund Ukraine for "as long as it takes."