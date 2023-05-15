UN members deplore killing of AFP journalist in Ukraine during Security Council meeting

UN members deplore the killing of Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist Arman Soldin who was killed last week near Bakhmut, in Ukraine during a Security Council meeting on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.

"Journalists who courageously cover the conflict to establish the facts are also exposed, as the death of French journalist Arman Soldin has tragically demonstrated," French ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière says.

The death of Soldin brought to at least 11 the number of journalists, fixers or drivers for media teams killed since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, according to advocacy groups.