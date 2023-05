Wellington Hostel Fire: At least six people dead and 11 missing in the massive blaze | Oneindia News

In what is being termed as the ‘worst nightmare’ for the hostelers at a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, 6 people have been killed while others were forced to flee the hostel in their pyjamas to save their lives.

Not all areas of the building had been searched yet because the roof on the top floor had collapsed, bringing down debris and making the area unsafe.

