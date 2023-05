Archeologists Find Two More Victims of 2,000-Year-Old Volcano Eruption in Pompei

Two more skeletons have been found on the ground of Pompei, Italy’s ancient Roman city that was wiped out by an eruption of the Mount Vesuvius volcano nearly 2,000 years ago.

Italy’s Culture Ministry said the human remains are likely of two men in their 50’s who died in an earthquake that accompanied the eruption.

