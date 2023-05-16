Live Stream Humorous Smart Shopping Advice for Tuesday 20230516 Best Item vs Price Daily Big 5

Live Stream today Tuesday.

Great fresh advice DAILY on how to examine a product before buying and even learning how not to buy items you like!

Fun, Easy Going, and Humorous Shopping Talk using One Day Deals Tuesday 2023 05 16 at BIG 5 Sporting Goods.

TODAY'S TALK {Excellent Bluetooth Water Resistant Speaker 9$, Bad Price Adidas Sandals, Massager, Excellent Price TShirt, 64oz Steel Bottle, Basketball, Mens Weird Shorts, Button Lamps?

Night walking?, Women's Shoes, 10x10 Canopy Great Price, fabric camp table, bean bag toss - maybe, Work Boot Steel Toe YES, Goofy Summer Hat, Spotting Scope, Youth Skate Shoe NO, Men's Skate Shoe YES!, Running Shoe YES!, Back Stretcher, Megaphone YES, 6 ppl Tent, Minimalist Propane Burner, Gym Flooring, Velvet Blankie, Tennis Balls, knives, ammo, and more.} Just a quick rundown of the items and a Smart Shopper's review of the price point, the deal, and buying strategy.

Retire a few months early by making wise spending decisions.

Also comments about whether the Host has purchased the product before or would considering buying it and why.

Humorous?

Funny?

That's what more than one Listener said about the earlier Review Sessions.

More real than HSN or QVC.

NEW and IMPROVED with some side-by-side comparisons of Weekly Ad deals that pale in comparison to Daily Deals.