Live Stream Humorous Smart Shopping Advice for Tuesday 20230516 Best Item vs Price Daily Big 5

Live Stream today Tuesday.

Great fresh advice DAILY on how to examine a product before buying and even learning how not to buy items you like!

Fun, Easy Going, and Humorous Shopping Talk using One Day Deals Tuesday 2023 05 16 at BIG 5 Sporting Goods.

TODAY&apos;S TALK {Excellent Bluetooth Water Resistant Speaker 9$, Bad Price Adidas Sandals, Massager, Excellent Price TShirt, 64oz Steel Bottle, Basketball, Mens Weird Shorts, Button Lamps?

Night walking?, Women&apos;s Shoes, 10x10 Canopy Great Price, fabric camp table, bean bag toss - maybe, Work Boot Steel Toe YES, Goofy Summer Hat, Spotting Scope, Youth Skate Shoe NO, Men&apos;s Skate Shoe YES!, Running Shoe YES!, Back Stretcher, Megaphone YES, 6 ppl Tent, Minimalist Propane Burner, Gym Flooring, Velvet Blankie, Tennis Balls, knives, ammo, and more.} Just a quick rundown of the items and a Smart Shopper&apos;s review of the price point, the deal, and buying strategy.

Retire a few months early by making wise spending decisions.

Also comments about whether the Host has purchased the product before or would considering buying it and why.

Humorous?

Funny?

That&apos;s what more than one Listener said about the earlier Review Sessions.

More real than HSN or QVC.

NEW and IMPROVED with some side-by-side comparisons of Weekly Ad deals that pale in comparison to Daily Deals.