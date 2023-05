Earth Mama Movie

Earth Mama Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A pregnant single mother, with two children in foster care, embraces her Bay Area community as she fights to reclaim her family in this singular debut feature from filmmaker Savanah Leaf.

Directed by Savanah Leaf starring Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Keta Price, Doechii, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Bokeem Woodbine, Dominic Fike release date July 7, 2023 (in theaters)