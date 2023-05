ROOTS (part 1,1977)---in English with Arabic subtitles

A different view of African slavery in the first part of an American TV miniseries, in which Europeans conduct their own slaving raids in Africa.

In 1750, in Gambia, West Africa, Kunta Kinte, son of Omoro and Binta, distinguishes himself among his tribesmen in manhood training rituals.

But he does not enjoy his new status long: slave traders sweeping the countryside seize him.

Chained with other captives, Kunta begins an agonized odyssey to the New World.