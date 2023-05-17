Shahrukh and Gauri Khan's fun banter during the launch of her debut book

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched his wife and designer Gauri Khan's new book 'My Life in Design' at an event in Mumbai on May 15, 2023.
Gauri, who is a well known celebrity interior designer, writes about her professional journey in this coffee table book which also features some exclusive pictures of her and her family- Shah Rukh Khan, and their children Aryan, Suhana and Abram.
The book also contains some unseen images of their Mumbai residence, Mannat, and the thought-process that went into making it, along with other key projects she has worked on.
