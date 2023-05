Gautam Adani helps rescue mountaineer Anurag Maloo from Kathmandu | Oneindia News

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo was rescued from Kathmandu after he fell into a deep crevasse in Nepal’s Mount Annapurna last month.

Billionaire Gautam Adani arranged for an air ambulance for Maloo.

