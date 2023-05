Big Screens & TV Streams 5-10-2023 “MEGA AWESOME MIXTAPE, THE THIRD”

Interesting news breaking this past week with Disney looking to combine Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ by the end of the year, we break down how this potential new behemoth app will fare in the streaming wars.

We also catch up with our takes on recent films like the true crime film, The Boston Strangler, and rundown the week’s biggest Hollywood news items and preview this week's upcoming releases!