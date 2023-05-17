The Truth About 3D Printed Homes

010322 ﻿Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

The Truth About 3D Printed Homes.

The first 500 people who click on the link will get 25% OFF a Fabulous subscription!

Https://thefab.co/undecided.

Faster, cheaper, greener.

3D printing may reshape the world canvas for good.

Like many inventions, 3D printed homes been hyped up over the last few years.

Like the Icon 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas.

But what if I told you that Italian architects designed the world’s first 3D printed house out of dirt…yep, dirt.

Clearly, the hype hasn’t bitten the dust yet.

Let’s take a closer look at what 3D printing means for the future of building sustainable homes and if 3d printed homes are all they're cracked up to be.