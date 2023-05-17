No Man's Sky | 5 Reasons Why No Man's Sky Has Captured So Much Attention! | Top 5 List Gameplay #NMS

250816 ﻿Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

Hey again folks!

So today I'm talking about my top 5 reasons why No Man's Sky has really gotten our attention as gamers.

Now, obviously there's a million reasons here, everything from the aesthetics, to the concept, to the gameplay footage, to some of the mystery that is being kept from us.

No Man's Sky is one of those rare games that comes along though and honestly captures the hearts (and sometimes obsession!) of so many people, and in some instances, sometimes people that don't necessarily have a large interest or background in gaming.

Even my wife, whom spends most of her gaming playing small cell phone app games has found No Man's Sky so interesting that she'll be playing along side of me.

This will be especially odd, since we'll be sitting right next to one another in real life, but in the game we may never even get the opportunity to see each others characters.