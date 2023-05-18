Sudan army supporters protest against UN special representative

Hundreds of pro-army demonstrators gather near the hotel of the UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, to demand that he leave the country.

Around 1,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the war more than a month ago, mainly in and around Khartoum as well as in the long-troubled western region of Darfur.

More than one million others have been uprooted by the battles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).