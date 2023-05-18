Inflation

So, America is dealing with inflation because the U.S. Government is spending too much of our taxes, citizens are spending too much money in the private sector & creating demand but there’s not enough product.

Why is there not enough production?

Because U.S politicians have sent all of American Jobs overseas with bad policies.

America is forcibly tied to China because China is producing everything.

President Trump understood how important it is for us to bring manufacturing back to the United States for this very reason.

Now the federal reserve has to raise interest rates and crash the economy in order to fix inflation.

Do you see what happens when you have uninformed voters who vote for bad policy from bad politicians?

🤦🏾‍♂️