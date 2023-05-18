WATCH: Residents of Myanmar's cyclone-ravaged Rakhine state queue for rice and drinking water

Residents of Myanmar's cyclone-ravaged Rakhine state capital queued for rice and drinking water on Wednesday as the United Nations negotiated with the internationally isolated junta for access to hard-hit areas.
Sittwe, Myanmar (AFP) May 17, 2023
