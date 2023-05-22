Korgoth of Barbaria (2006) - LOST ADULT SWIM PILOT

Korgoth of Barbaria is an American adult animated television pilot created by Aaron Springer, a storyboard artist, writer and director for Dexter's Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Samurai Jack, and SpongeBob SquarePants, who previously created another failed pilot at Cartoon Network Studios called Periwinkle Around the World.

He would later go on to produce Billy Dilley's Super-Duper Subterranean Summer for Disney XD.

Genndy Tartakovsky, creator of Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack, directed the animation for the pilot.

This was not the only time he worked on a pilot created by Springer, as Tartakovsky also produced and directed Periwinkle Around the World.

It is the first Cartoon Network Studios production to be co-produced by Williams Street.