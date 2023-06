RBI’s Shaktikanta Das urges people to not rush to banks to exchange ₹2,000 notes | Oneindia News

A day before people start approaching banks to give up the high value notes, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the ₹2,000 note continues to be legal tender and shops cannot decline them.

He said today that no one should rush to return or exchange their ₹2,000 notes.

He asserted that even after September 30, the notes would continue to be legal.

