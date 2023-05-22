'The View's' Ana Navarro Melts Down Over GOP Leader's Latest Move | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about MSNBC’s Chris Hayes losing his mind defending trans surgeries for kids and gender affirming care; “The View’s“ Ana Navarro comparing Ron DeSantis’ war with Disney to fascism; Al Sharpton and AOC reacting to DeSantis calling Daniel Penny a good samaritan for protecting subway riders from Jordan Neely; the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for African Americans visiting Florida; the closing of Disney’s Star Wars hotel The Galactic Starcruiser after realizing that few families can afford to spend almost five thousand dollars for a two night stay in Biden’s economy; “The View’s” Alyssa Farah Griffin incorrectly thinking that Disney is stopping their Lake Nona campus project because of it’s war with DeSantis; Republicans like Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, Asa Hutchinson, and Chris Christie launching attacks DeSantis for not being “conservative”; and much more.